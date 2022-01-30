Tremendous amount of room to let your creative mind go wild. This fixer upper needs someones updating touches to turn this property into a dream home. Out back is a detached two-story 2bedroom apartment idea for a guest house, additional income or keeping that loved one close by. Ready for a new owner! Schedule your showing today
5 Bedroom Home in Claremont - $235,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Drivers report engine issues after fueling up at Tomlin Mill One Stop. Owner: 'We’re going to make this right'
- Updated
When John Saunders heard his Ford F-150 making strange noises Monday, he first thought it might just need a little maintenance. But when he st…
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 20-26. L…
- Updated
A Harmony man is facing driving while impaired and other charges after his vehicle struck an Iredell Sheriff’s Office patrol car Monday night.
- Updated
OLIN—North Iredell’s Jackson Hawkins glanced over at the bleachers on the home side and noticed his older sister, Ashley, in attendance.
- Updated
A vehicle and camper were destroyed and a home damaged by fire Saturday morning.
Late last week, PAR agreed to take more than 20 dogs seized from a hoarding situation in Gaston County, Donald Gullett, development director f…
- Updated
The Statesville Fire Department quickly put out a fire Wednesday at a house on Newbern Avenue, but how it started might take longer to figure out.
Athletic wear store is first business to open in One North Center; restaurants expected to open later this year
The first business at the One North Center complex in downtown Hickory officially opened this month.
Nestled behind Fifth Street Ministries are two tiny homes which are the culmination of a vision, one that started with a few people and grew t…
I spend a fair amount of time on the roadways in and around Iredell County and the Lake Norman area. In this time, I have seen my fair share o…