This peaceful waterfront home is nestled at the end of a lovely wooded drive. Once inside, you will find a beautiful open stairway/ hallway overlooking the den/family room on the way to three bedrooms and a Jack and Jill bathroom. On the main floor, you will find two bedrooms and baths, a beautiful kitchen and dining area connected to a newly-tiled, screened-in porch, and a large, newly-tiled deck. Downstairs, you will find a billiards room and theater room, complete with theater seating, projector, and sound system. There is also a large, full bathroom with an exterior entrance to allow easy access when coming in from a day on the lake. This home has been freshly painted, with updated landscaping, a brand new swimming dock that could be converted to a boat slip if desired, an outdoor fire pit, and a covered picnic area by the dock. Don't miss out on this beautiful waterfront home.
5 Bedroom Home in Catawba - $1,193,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A man was found dead inside of a vehicle in the parking lot of the Statesville Police Department early Sunday afternoon.
- Updated
South Iredell High School went into lockdown twice on Wednesday after an expelled student tried to return to campus in an effort to confront t…
At 8:50 p.m. Tuesday the Statesville Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire on Harrison Street in Statesville. Arriving uni…
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 16-22. …
- Updated
A cyber tip led to the arrest of a Statesville man in connection with an investigation into a report of child pornography.
A brief round of applause and a chorus of thank yous filled the normally-quiet air of the board chambers in Mooresville Town Hall on June 10. After more than an hour of public comment was heard by members of the Mooresville Planning Board from residents of the Silverhook and Gibbs Road communities, board chair Steve McGlothlin made the official announcement that a request meant to facilitate an “automotive country club facility” at the end of North Gibbs Road was not approved, denied by a 4-2 margin.
- Updated
A Stony Point man was shot in the leg and a second man is facing charges.
- Updated
HICKORY—Near flawless special teams and timely defense secured North Iredell its first winning streak in over three years as the Raiders defea…
10-year-old Virginia girl who died of COVID had been assigned to walk sick students to school nurse's office, mom says
- Updated
A Suffolk child who died of COVID served as class "nurse," her mother wrote, walking all the sick children to the clinic.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Sept. 10-16. For more information regarding specific plots …