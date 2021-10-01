5 Bedroom Home in Catawba - $1,193,000

 Skip to main content
This peaceful waterfront home is nestled at the end of a lovely wooded drive. Once inside, you will find a beautiful open stairway/ hallway overlooking the den/family room on the way to three bedrooms and a Jack and Jill bathroom. On the main floor, you will find two bedrooms and baths, a beautiful kitchen and dining area connected to a newly-tiled, screened-in porch, and a large, newly-tiled deck. Downstairs, you will find a billiards room and theater room, complete with theater seating, projector, and sound system. There is also a large, full bathroom with an exterior entrance to allow easy access when coming in from a day on the lake. This home has been freshly painted, with updated landscaping, a brand new swimming dock that could be converted to a boat slip if desired, an outdoor fire pit, and a covered picnic area by the dock. Don't miss out on this beautiful waterfront home.

