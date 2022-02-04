4 Bedroom Home in Union Grove - $895,000

ATTN OUTDOOR ENTHUSIAST!! Looking for the ever-popular "Barndominium" with 52 sprawling acres located on the bold & large Hunting Creek that's perfect for leisurely kayaking trips!? Do you like to Hunt, Fish, Kayak, take a dip in the cool water at the popular "swimming hole"?? Perhaps have a few animals to graze over this land?! Do you have hobbies or a business and you need a place for it all? Without a doubt, this is your property! This 4 Bedroom home offers over 2000' of garage space! Attached to that is a 4 stall barn for the animals w/ power and water! Need more space??? This property also has two large buildings one being a 37 x 150 "Finishing Barn" and a refurbished 24 x 114 "Farrowing Barn" which is now an auto mechanics dream come true! This property used to be a hog farm many years ago and now converted to private residence. The gorgeous 52 acres offers nicely rolling land, all very usable, with lots of potential homesites, if need be. Too much to name!Must see!