To be built new construction home with Caruso Homes. Fabulous home with full basement. Charlotte floor plan. Fabulous two story home with basement. Tap fees have been paid. Lot is half acre, survey has been completed and attached. In attachments you will see what comes with home. 4000 + square feet home plus 2500+/- unfinished basement. Master bedroom on main, two car front load garage.
4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $850,000
A Pennsylvania man is behind bars after a traffic stop conducted by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Even with a section of the Blue Ridge Parkway closed for the next two years, drivers will be able to access Doughton Park and the Bluffs Restaurant, two popular spots in the affected area.
The new concept, called "Taco Bell Defy," has four drive-thru lanes, no dining room, and a second-story kitchen that delivers food via a "vertical lift" to customers' cars.
She fatally shot her boyfriend, believing the gun’s safety was on. Winston-Salem woman convicted of manslaughter.
Ashley Symone Williams, 31, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter Monday in Forsyth Superior Court. According to a Forsyth County prosecutor, she accidentally shot her longtime boyfriend on Sept. 30, 2018, in the chest after the two were playing with their guns in their bedroom. She pulled the trigger, mistakenly thinking the safety was on. Mark Dexter Norfleet, 29, died at the scene.
Dr. Darwin E. Carter is the new principal of Hickory Career and Arts Magnet High School (HCAM), effective June 27. Carter replaces Eric Puryea…
A driver’s license checkpoint resulted in the arrest of a Statesville man on drug charges.
Police were called twice to a GOP meeting in NC. Closed school board candidate interviews stoked tempers among Republicans.
"The GOP should have never locked their doors on their own people."
Iredell-Statesville Schools hope to be a little safer this fall as they speed up the process of installing security upgrades this summer.
Statesville City Manager Ron Smith has announced the appointment of David Onley as the city’s next police chief effective Monday, June 13.
