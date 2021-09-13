4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $789,999

This home is a real show stopper & a true labor of love! No stone was left unturned in this renovation! This amazing home sits on ~3.5 acres & is serene & private. It also has access to LKN across the street! Easily launch a boat or kayak! Nestled in the woods with moss covered grounds this home is a real gem! With walking trails & creek, you will enjoy the privacy or choose to share it by renting the guest house! Inside you will find a completely renovated kitchen that flows into the great room with a beautiful stone fireplace. The beauty is in the details! The reclaimed wood & stained glass windows are from an old church! Around from the kitchen is a cozy living room that leads to an upstairs bed/bonus room. The sunroom on the main floor is the perfect place for a morning coffee! Upstairs is the Primary Bedroom with a sitting area. The bathroom was completely redone! Don't forget the barn/carport with tons of storage! This is truly a one of a kind home and needs to be seen in person!