New Construction in Troutman. This exquisite property is one of four tastefully designed spec homes currently under construction. The carefully selected interior finishes, curated by our expert design team, create a modern and inviting atmosphere throughout the home. The well-appointed kitchen features high-quality appliances, a large pantry, and a functional layout making meal preparation a breeze. The dining area is perfect for enjoying meals with family and friends. Retreat to the comfortable bedrooms, each offering a peaceful haven. The stylish bathrooms are designed with both functionality and aesthetics in mind, featuring modern fixtures and finishes. Conveniently located, this home offers a perfect balance between tranquility and accessibility. With easy access to major highways, commuting to nearby cities is a breeze. Please note that the provided rendering and design elements are representative and subject to change based on availability.