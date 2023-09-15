Corner Lot, Curb appeal and Backyard oasis awaits you!! Beautiful gunite Salt-water pool, fenced-in yard, gazebo, landscaped berm, electric awning and updated deck overlooking it all. Main floor offers Primary suite with updated bathroom, open floor plan, spacious dining, kitchen island, laundry and guest bedroom/bathroom. Upstairs offers 2 bedrooms, a bathroom and bonus room. The Shed, pool equipment, kitchen refrigerator, garage freezer and refrigerator stay with purchase. Schedule your showings before it's gone!