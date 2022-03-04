This is the one!! Immaculate full brick ranch home on .76 acres with your very own backyard paradise! With Spring on the way you will want to relax under the covered lanai or have a drink at the bar. Cook out in the outdoor kitchen(refrigerator, hot water, grill and side burner) overlooking the free form Gunite salt water pool. Pool has a sun shelf for lounge chairs and an umbrella along with a waterfall/fire feature that looks beautiful at night! Plenty of room for guests to sit either in the sun or out, outside pool shower, fenced back yard and full irrigation. Now....Let's talk about the inside! Wide open floor plan with wood floors throughout mail area. Oversized chefs kitchen featuring a breakfast bar, SS appliances, walk in pantry, granite and tons of cabinets! Dining room updated to flex room with doors. Large bonus area on upper level and 3 car garage! Gorgeous primary suite and 3 other bedrooms complete this beautiful home! This is a must see! Schedule your tour today.
4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $585,000
Harbor Freight Tools will officially open its new store in Statesville on March 19 at 8 a.m.
A man wanted for murder in connection with the death of a Mooresville woman on Feb. 19 was arrested Saturday at a cemetery in Charlotte.
Five people were arrested last month on felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from a series of incidents investigated by the Iredell County’…
Two Statesville men were sentenced to federal prison Tuesday for robbing two convenience stores at gunpoint.
They might be thousands of miles apart but the bond between the Christians in Ukraine and Russia and those gathered at Western Avenue Baptist …
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 17-23. L…
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Feb. 13-19.
After 20 years serving on the Iredell County Board of Commissioners, Marvin Norman will finish out his final term this year and not seek reelection.
Two more candidates entered the race Friday seeking to become mayor of Statesville.
The pothole that closed both lanes of Interstate 40 in October needs additional repairs and will mean a lane closure for the next few days.