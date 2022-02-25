4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $539,900

Beautifully maintained Open floor plan Ranch with Long Range Views situated on close to a one of kind 1 Acre Lot. Recent improvements include all rooms recently and professionally painted, 10" Molding added to frame separation between the Living and Kitchen Room areas, Back & Front Porch decking, railing, and soffits have been re-painted/seal coated, ship lap added in the exercise/office area, master bedroom and bath have been professionally decorated, installed Wall TV mounts thru-out. Outside you'll find a 2 car garage and a .725 acre private lot which offers stunning views of wide open fields from the Front Porch with a wooded boundary for the back lot providing great privacy to enjoy dinners on the back deck. Side lots also provide excellent privacy from HOA maintained areas. Why live in a Cramped development when this offers great privacy and many improvements for a move in home for you to enjoy with Mooresville and Troutman only minutes away.