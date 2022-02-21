4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $499,900

Beautiful home in the Twin Creek Estates Subdivision! You'll love everything this home has to offer. The main floor primary suite has tired ceilings, sitting area, and separate closets. Large eat-in kitchen with island, lots of cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless appliances- separate formal dinning. 2 main floor living spaces. Additional bedroom, full bathroom, laundry room on main. Upstairs you'll find two additional bedrooms, a bonus room, and a full bathroom. Outside you'll love sitting on your back porch (with new trex decking in 2020) or patio, large back yard, storage building to convey. All of the carpet was replaced with hardwoods in 2016.