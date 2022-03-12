Beautiful 6 months old 2 sty with unfinished basement in small neighborhood of 48 homes on large lots with no HOA. Country feeling but 5 minutes to I-77. Luxury Vinyl Plank floors. 9 foot ceilings up and down and extra wide baseboards. Spacious and bright with white paint throughout. Wide Foyer, Formal Dining, and Large Open Great Room. Granite and stainless Kitchen with breakfast bay, farmer's sink, wide eat-at bar, pantry with roll outs, soft close drawers, and beverage fridge. Large Laundry Room also on main. Owner's Bedroom with roomy walk in and Spa Bath are upstairs along with three secondary bedrooms (one with playroom/closet). Unfinished basement offers storage now and extra living opportunity later. Deck overlooking large backyard and trees beyond. 2 car garage with epoxy-like floor finish. Extra wide driveway parking with additional area for boat/RV/trailer storage. 2-10 Home Warranty in place.
4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $490,000
