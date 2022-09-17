 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $490,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $490,000

Welcome to this gorgeous neighborhood! You’ll love this home in Troutman, NC. Enjoy cooking in this stylish kitchen with stainless appliances, great for food preparation. Picture evenings by the fireplace and mornings having coffee out on the patio in the backyard. The main bedroom boasts a private ensuite with a walk-in closet. Other bedrooms offer plush carpet, ceiling fans, and sizable closets. Relax with your favorite drink in the backyard with a patio, lush grass, and great opportunity for adding personal touches. Don't miss this incredible opportunity.

