This is a 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home in Falls Cove with lots of updates throughout! The home is close to Lake Norman state park and Skippers Landing for boat slip rentals. The main level features vinyl plank flooring throughout. You enter the home and have the formal dining room at the front of the house and the back of the house is the kitchen and great room overlooking the landscaped back yard with hard scape, an outdoor kitchen, gazebo and a fenced yard. Beyond the fence there is another space with lighting strung in the trees and a hammock to enjoy the outdoors! Upstairs are all 4 bedrooms and a loft. The primary bedroom has a large ensuite with a walk-in closet. The 3 secondary bedrooms are share the other two full baths on this level. Showings will start on Friday July 7!
4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $475,000
