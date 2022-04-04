The Winslow is one of our original floorplan designs and has been a staple plan for us throughout the years. The Winslow ranges in size from 3,614 3,643 sq.ft. and features 4 - 5 Bedrooms and 2.5 3.5 Bathrooms. A Private True Space Study greets you as you enter the Winslow. Continue through to the Oversized Open Dining Room Area which is a perfect spot for entertaining. Pass through an Oversized Great Room as you enter into the L-shaped Kitchen with Kitchen Island. Upstairs you will find an oversized Owner's Bedroom with a Large Owner's Bath and the Largest Walk In Closet you have ever seen. Three additional Bedrooms are the perfect size for kids and each feature large individual closets. A large Open Game Room is perfect for turning into a Media Room or an Upstairs Living Room/TV Area. Additional options are available to customize The Winslow floorplan further.
4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $460,900
