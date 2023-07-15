Beautifully maintained 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home located in Falls Cove community. Main level has archways, barn doors and vinyl wood plank throughout. Open kitchen with wrap around cabinets, walk in pantry, kitchen island breakfast bar with oversized sink, Frigidaire Gas Cooktop/Oven with matching microwave, LG 4-Door French Door Refrigerator. Living room, dining room, office, coffee niche and computer area off kitchen. Primary bedroom with private bathroom and walk-in closet, three secondary bedrooms, recreational room and two additional full bathrooms located on second floor. Screened in porch with deck area leads to fenced backyard. Enphase Solar Power System and Ring Security convey. Centrally located to Lake Norman, I77, shopping and Metro area.
4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $450,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carson Lester, 22, owner and creator of Tasty Pickles, started his own business as a high school project and it now has grown to include a pre…
Superintendent Dr. Jeff James announced the following personnel appointments, which were approved by the Iredell-Statesville Board of Educatio…
For five decades, Evelyn M. Clyburn has been teaching in Iredell and Catawba counties and this Saturday, former students and others will have …
Gage Callan, a rising eighth-grader, said students don't feel comfortable speaking out as they fear being singled out by teachers or staff and…
A Stony Point man was charged with two drug related felonies in Iredell County on Tuesday.