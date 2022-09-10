4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $450,000

Meticulously maintained 4 bedroom 21/2 bath home in Falls Cove at Lake Norman! Main floor open plan flows beautifully from centrally located living room to the dining room and eat-in kitchen. Beautiful Stainless steel appliances an abundance of cabinets and countertop space make this great for entertaining. Office /flex space perfect for work from home and a half bath round out the main floor. Upstairs you will find a generously proportioned Primary bedroom with en-suite and walk in closet. Three additional bedrooms, a full hall bath, laundry room and loft perfect for movie or game night round out the upper floor. Enjoy cooking out in the fenced in back yard complete with in-ground gas grill. This home has it all!