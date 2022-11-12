 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $449,900

Beautiful 2-story home in the wonderful Falls Cove at Lake Norman neighborhood in Troutman. Spacious home with 4 Beds/ 2.5 Baths and an Office. The home also boasts a formal Dining Room, large and open Great Room, spacious Kitchen with stainless steal appliances, Walk-In Pantry, Breakfast area, and more! Gas log fireplace located in the Great Room. Washer/Dryer included with the home. Upper level has a large loft area, 3 Beds, Owner's Suite and 2 Full Baths. Owner's Suite includes a walk-in-closet, large shower, garden tub and dual sink vanity. The back Patio comes with built-in gas Grill.

