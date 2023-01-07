 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $448,000

4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $448,000

Welcome to this STUNNING home! It comes with a stylish kitchen overlooking the great room. Food preparation will be a breeze on the dreamy quartz countertops, kitchen Island, gas cooktop, gorgeous white cabinetry and a large pantry. On the main floor you will also notice the crown molding in the foyer and a two-piece chair rail molding in the dining room adding a simple but elegant look. On the second floor is the Primary Suite with walk-in closet & En-suite bath, other 3 bedrooms with sizable closets, a laundry room with butcherblock countertop and a huge loft with iron railings balusters. Relax with your favorite drink in the fenced backyard or go enjoy the community pool, playground, clubhouse, walking trails & splash pad all while being conveniently located minutes from Lake Norman State Park, quaint downtown Troutman plus just a short drive down Perth that will take you to all the fun of Mooresville/Lake Norman have to offer. Schedule your private tour before is too late!

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marion family hosts Night of Impact benefitting The Christian Mission

Marion family hosts Night of Impact benefitting The Christian Mission

Randy and Betty Marion, their daughter, Jennifer Marion Mills and son, Randy Marion Jr., hosted a Night of Impact, with more than $1,000,000 presented for The Christian Mission. The funds raised propelled the local nonprofit to reach the 60 percent mark of their capital campaign to be used for a new facility in downtown Mooresville.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert