4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $446,900

4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $446,900

The Wakefield, is a Large, Owner's Down Plan and one of our most popular Two-Story Plan Designs. The Wakefield ranges in size from 3,187 3,579 sq.ft. and features 4 Bedrooms and 3.5 Bathrooms. A Formal Dining Room greets you as you enter the front door. Continue through the Butlers Pantry to a large, open Kitchen with a Large Kitchen Island. Beyond the Kitchen is a Large Open Great Room where you can add an Optional Fireplace and Additional Windows. Rounding out the First Floor is a large Owner's Suite that has a sizeable Owner's Bathroom and large walk-in closet. Upstairs, The Wakefield features three Large Bedrooms all with Walk In Closets, another Bathroom as well as an Oversized Game Room. If you need more space, you can convert the Standard Open To Below Area into another Dedicated Optional Game Room. Additional options are available to customize The Wakefield floorplan further.

