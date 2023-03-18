Come see this charming home now on the market! This home has fresh interior paint and partial flooring replacement. Discover a bright and open interior with plenty of natural light and a neutral color palette, complimented by a fireplace. You'll love cooking in this kitchen, complete with a spacious center island and a sleek backsplash. Head to the spacious primary suite with good layout. Extra bedrooms add nice flex space for your everyday needs. Take advantage of the extended counter space in the primary bathroom complete with double sinks. The back yard is the perfect spot to kick back and relax. Don't wait! Make this beautiful home yours today.
4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $445,000
