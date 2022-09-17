 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $445,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $445,000

Meticulously maintained 4 bedroom 21/2 bath home in Falls Cove at Lake Norman! Main floor open plan flows beautifully from centrally located living room to the dining room and eat-in kitchen. Beautiful Stainless steel appliances an abundance of cabinets and countertop space make this great for entertaining. Office /flex space perfect for work from home and a half bath round out the main floor. Upstairs you will find a generously proportioned Primary bedroom with en-suite and walk in closet. Three additional bedrooms, a full hall bath, laundry room and loft perfect for movie or game night round out the upper floor. Enjoy cooking out in the fenced in back yard complete with in-ground gas grill. This home has it all!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Paul Zeise: BYU owed apology now that the facts of Duke volleyball 'scandal' are known

Paul Zeise: BYU owed apology now that the facts of Duke volleyball 'scandal' are known

The story of Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson is a classic rush to judgment that should — but won't — have severe consequences for all of those who were way too willing to jump in and join an angry mob before they knew all the facts of the case. It is a tragedy only in that almost nobody that attacked BYU and its students cared enough about the facts to take a step back and be more ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert