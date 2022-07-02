Charming 2 story home in the fast growing Troutman community of Sutter's Mill. This lovely home has been meticulously maintained and has a very functional, open layout. The kitchen is equipped with a huge island, granite counters, stainless appliances, a walk-in pantry, and a nice butlers pantry leading into the dining room. The lower level has a flex/ 5th bedroom with a half bath that could easily be converted to a full bath. The primary bedroom has a sitting room and beautiful on-suite bath with garden tub and separate shower. All secondary rooms are spacious with walk in closets. There is a loft/bonus space perfect for whatever your needs are. Community garden across the street. Easy access to highways and all the shopping, dining, entertainment and Lake Norman State Park. A MUST SEE!
4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $440,000
