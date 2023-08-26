Beautifully maintained 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home located in Falls Cove at Lake Norman community. Main level has archways, barn doors and vinyl wood plank throughout. Open kitchen with wrap around cabinets, walk in pantry, kitchen island breakfast bar with oversized sink, Frigidaire Gas Cooktop/Oven with matching microwave, LG 4-Door French Door Refrigerator. Living room, dining room, office, coffee niche and computer area off kitchen. Primary bedroom with private bathroom and walk-in closet, three secondary bedrooms, recreational room and two additional full bathrooms located on second floor. Screened in porch with deck area leads to fenced backyard. Enphase Solar Power System and Ring Security conveys. Centrally located to Lake Norman, I77, shopping and Metro area.
4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $439,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Why does the state charge a fee to make something more convenient? — G.C.
A Statesville man is facing arson and cruelty to animal charges after a house fire Wednesday claimed the life of one dog.
Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said ongoing investigations into narcotics activities resulted in the arrests of 13 people who were dir…
Start times for Friday’s high school football games involving Iredell County teams have been delayed due to the impending heat.
The father of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley was killed in a home explosion in North Carolina early Tuesday morning, authorities say.