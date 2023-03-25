LESS THAN 1 YEAR OLD AND STILL UNDER BUILDER WARRANTY!! Move-in ready home with great open floor plan. Spacious kitchen features gas range, quartz countertops, walk-in pantry, center island, & plenty of cabinet space. The kitchen is open to the family room and both overlook the level backyard with trees behind for privacy. Formal dining room features wainscotting and upgraded light fixture. Upstairs has plenty of space for everyone. There is a large loft, spacious primary bedroom with ensuite bath, and three additional bedrooms. All bedrooms have good sized walk in closets. The laundry room is conveniently located upstairs as well, so no toting laundry up and down the stairs. The owners have added ceiing fans in all the bedrooms, the loft, and the family room. Ring security system includes sensors on the doors and windows. Great community with pool, clubhouse with gym, playground, and sidewalks. Minutes from Lake Norman State Park & downtown Troutman and just 20 minutes to Mooresville.