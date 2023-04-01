Come see this charming home now on the market! This home has fresh interior paint and partial flooring replacement. Discover a bright and open interior with plenty of natural light and a neutral color palette, complimented by a fireplace. You'll love cooking in this kitchen, complete with a spacious center island and a sleek backsplash. Head to the spacious primary suite with good layout. Extra bedrooms add nice flex space for your everyday needs. Take advantage of the extended counter space in the primary bathroom complete with double sinks. The back yard is the perfect spot to kick back and relax. Don't wait! Make this beautiful home yours today.
4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $435,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
It isn’t an April Fool’s joke: Troutman residents will have to drive a little further this April if they want a taste of Randy’s Bar B Que.
A celebration broke out in an Iredell County convenience store on Thursday after Jo Anne Brown, of Harmony, won a $1 million prize on a scratc…
A substitute teacher at a local middle school was charged with having marijuana in the classroom, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
The Statesville Police Department said a man has been charged with shooting a woman as she pulled out of her driveway earlier this month.
Joshua Roten of Statesville said his girlfriend could see the shock on his face after a Fast Play ticket revealed a $214,420 jackpot.