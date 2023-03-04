SELLERS OFFERING $5,000 in credits to help buy down interest rates! Welcome to this STUNNING home! It comes with a stylish kitchen overlooking the great room. Food preparation will be a breeze on the dreamy quartz countertops, kitchen Island, gas cooktop, gorgeous white cabinetry, and large pantry. On the main floor, you will also notice the crown molding in the foyer and a two-piece chair rail molding in the dining room, adding a simple but elegant look. On the second floor is the Primary Suite with a walk-in closet & En-suite bath, other 3 bedrooms with sizable closets, a laundry room with butcherblock countertop, and a huge loft with iron railings balusters. Relaxing fenced backyard, community pool, playground, clubhouse, walking trails & splash pad, all conveniently located minutes from LKN State Park, downtown Troutman, a short drive down Perth that will take you to all the fun of Mooresville/Lake Norman have to offer. Schedule your private tour before it is too late!