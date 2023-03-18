Stunning must see home in Falls Cove at Lake Norman! Great curb appeal & peaceful covered front porch! Welcoming foyer leads to spacious main level w/ beautiful wood flooring & open floor plan. Formal dining room features decorative wainscoting & chandelier perfect for hosting gatherings. Open great room w/ cozy fireplace & tons of natural light! Gorgeous kitchen features granite countertops, island w/ breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, pantry, & sunny breakfast area! Bathroom & office w/ french doors completes main level. Large owner's suite features walk-in closet & en-suite bathroom w/ dual vanity, soaking tub, & walk-in shower! Spacious secondary bedrooms, bathroom, & loft complete upper level. Large fenced-in yard w/ patio & in-ground gas grill perfect for relaxing, grilling, & entertaining! Enjoy all this neighborhood has to offer! Outdoor pool, club house, walking trails, & community social events, & more!