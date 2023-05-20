Come see this charming home now on the market! This home has fresh interior paint and partial flooring replacement. Discover a bright and open interior with plenty of natural light and a neutral color palette, complimented by a fireplace. You'll love cooking in this kitchen, complete with a spacious center island and a sleek backsplash. Head to the spacious primary suite with good layout. Extra bedrooms add nice flex space for your everyday needs. Take advantage of the extended counter space in the primary bathroom complete with double sinks. The back yard is the perfect spot to kick back and relax. Don't wait! Make this beautiful home yours today.
4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $424,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
WALLBURG—North Iredell upset the No. 1 seed in the West on Tuesday night, beating Ledford 5-4 in the third round of the 3A state playoffs.
A Silver Alert has been issued for a Statesville woman who was last seen on foot in the Crossroads area.
Kayla Unbehaun was spotted at a shop in Asheville, North Carolina, by someone who recognized her from an episode of Netflix’s “Unsolved Myster…
A former Iredell-Statesville teacher, facing sex offense charges involving a student, was arrested over the weekend following a vehicle crash …
Twelve men, including two Statesville men, are wanted on felony dogfighting and other charges by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Multiple…