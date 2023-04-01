Move In ready, 4 BED, 2.5 BATH home set on one of the largest lots in Falls Cove Lake Norman. No wait for construction, built in 2019 and gently lived in Durham model. This home offers EASY LIVING and ENTERTAINING with a FULLY FENCED BACK YARD, PAVER PATIO & Built-In GAS GRILL ISLAND. Direct neighbors on only 1-side and an easy walk to the pool and park. Grade level office with FRENCH DOORS. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 5-burner GAS range, ISLAND, and GRANITE counters. Kitchen is open to the great room which boasts gas FIREPLACE. Oversize owners Suite with a huge walk-in closet, ensuite bathroom w/walk-in shower, double sink, and soaking tub. 2nd floor includes 3 additional bedrooms, laundry room, full bathroom and loft area. Ring camera and lights for peace of mind. COVERED front porch and 2-car garage with epoxy speckled floor finish.