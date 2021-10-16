4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $400,000

FRESH BUILT HOME located in the heart of Troutman on a dead end road off of a dead end road. Older established neighborhood w/mature trees. No through traffic. No HOA. Conveniently walk from your home to all of what Troutman offers; Carolina Thread Trail, ESC Park(dog park, playground/splash pad), schools, grocery store, community events, restaurants/pub & more. Additionally, the LKN State Park is a few miles away. Located between I-77 and I-40. The floor plan is 4 bedroom w/ an additional flex room that could be a dining room, office or play room. Nice size walk-in pantry, laundry room, designated mud room coming from garage and custom built-in in closets. Quartz countertops, LVP flooring through the main, Hardiplank siding, covered front porch and open back deck. Additionally there is walk-in storage that can be finished out on 2nd floor and the crawl space is extra tall for added exterior walk-in storage. The lot can be cleared & landscaped further than what is currently cleared.