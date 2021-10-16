FRESH BUILT HOME located in the heart of Troutman on a dead end road off of a dead end road. Older established neighborhood w/mature trees. No through traffic. No HOA. Conveniently walk from your home to all of what Troutman offers; Carolina Thread Trail, ESC Park(dog park, playground/splash pad), schools, grocery store, community events, restaurants/pub & more. Additionally, the LKN State Park is a few miles away. Located between I-77 and I-40. The floor plan is 4 bedroom w/ an additional flex room that could be a dining room, office or play room. Nice size walk-in pantry, laundry room, designated mud room coming from garage and custom built-in in closets. Quartz countertops, LVP flooring through the main, Hardiplank siding, covered front porch and open back deck. Additionally there is walk-in storage that can be finished out on 2nd floor and the crawl space is extra tall for added exterior walk-in storage. The lot can be cleared & landscaped further than what is currently cleared.
4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $400,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal wreck on the off ramp from Interstate 77 south to Amity Hill Road (exit 45).
- Updated
A man who called for help for a stab wound ended up being tasered and arrested after authorities said he threatened first responders.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 30-Oct.…
- Updated
Reps. Ted Budd (R-NC) and Patrick McHenry (R-NC) announced a $21.2 million competitive Department of Education grant for Iredell-Statesville S…
- Updated
A Walkertown woman is facing an attempted murder charge after Statesville police said she ran over her boyfriend with a vehicle Friday morning.
- Updated
Other than getting in its own way on occasion, Statesville had no trouble making sure Homecoming was a success Monday night.
Twenty-five
A Statesville man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash on N.C. 901 near Union Grove.
Iredell-Statesville Schools took a step towards changing its voting districts as it accepted one of the two maps presented on Monday night.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 7-13. Li…