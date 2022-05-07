4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $397,490

Your search can end here! Finally, the space you need at a price you desire. This new construction home (Elm floor plan) features generous living spaces for gathering and entertaining, with a flex room downstairs AND a loft or 5th bedroom upstairs. Your kitchen offers a long island, granite, stainless appliances and LVP flooring with modern white cabinets. The private backyard is perfect for reading a book, playing a game or hosting a large party! TO BE BUILT FOR YOU. Community is just two minutes off I-77. Builder offering 8K in flex cash at closing. Don’t wait to book your appointment at 980-276-0157.