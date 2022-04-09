Everything you could possibly need in a new home, you have found with the Elm. Space for the whole family and then some with the ability to add a 5th bedroom or leave it as an open loft space. The large kitchen is just what you've been looking for and the entertaining space is cause for celebration. Don't waste another second dreaming of your new home, we have it right here for you. To Be Built. MLS#3797396 is also listed on lot #118.
4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $378,490
