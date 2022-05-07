Come home to beautiful open space for entertaining and four generous bedrooms. Owners’ suite is set apart and features a large walk-in closet with window and dual vanity in en suite bathroom. Your kitchen will entice you to actually cook, with tons of granite countertop space, a big sink, LVP flooring and ALL appliances included (stainless). Back yard is big and private. Builder gives 8K in flex cash at closing. TO BE BUILT FOR YOU. Move in Novemeber 2022. Community is two minutes off I-77, convenient to shopping and dining. Model home open by appointment. Make yours today at 980-276.0157.
4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $368,990
