Move In Ready! Emaculate Like New 4 Bedroom w/Flex Space 2.5 Bath Home! Privacy Fenced Backyard! No waiting months for finishing building. Completion year 2022! This beautiful well kept home has many added upgrades since Sellers ownership. LVP Flooring, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Farm Sink w/Hose Faucet, Crown Molding Kitchen Cabinets, Matte Black Cabinet Hardward in Kitchen & Baths, Tile Backsplash, Pendant Lights, Rev-a-Shelf Trash Can, Wainscotting, New Powder Room Pedestal Sink w/Vanity Cabinet, Board and Batten in Primary and Secondary Bedroom 2, Window Treatments, Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms and Great Room, Chandelier in Dining Area, New French Door in Flex Room/Office. Enjoy the Big Backyard with 6' Privacy Fence and Patio! As you can see, the Front Exterior Elevation and Color Scheme Package makes this Gourgious Home Stand Out. Solar Powered Lights in front and sides. Ring Camera Conveys! Don't miss out! Schedule your showing today! Showings Start 8/18/2023.