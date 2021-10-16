4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $367,900

Welcome home! Don't miss this very rare Aberdeen Village opportunity. Conveniently located near the heart of downtown Troutman, this charming 4 bedroom home has it all! On the main level you'll find a great open floor plan, beautiful hardwood floors, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and a huge walk-in pantry! The large, open kitchen makes entertaining a breeze! Upstairs you'll find a very well appointed owner's suite boasting a fantastic walk-in closet. The oversized second bedroom rivals the master bedroom with its own walk-in closet to match! Outside you'll find a lovely fenced in yard, patio, and a charming nature trail. Don't miss your opportunity! Schedule your very own private tour today!