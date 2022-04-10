4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $359,000

In with the old and in with the new! This adorable home has been remodeled with an updated kitchen that has a walk-in pantry and a master bedroom with large closet and ensuite bathroom. With all the upgrades, it stills offers plenty of original charm from when it was built back in the 1920’s like the amazing wrap around front porch, gorgeous original windows and 10’ ceilings on main level! Walk to downtown Troutman for some BBQ or host your own BBQ in the large, fenced in back yard! This home is move-in ready - it just needs to find the perfect buyer! Roof replaced 2017. New HVAC upper 2019, lower 2017. Come and see this uniquely amazing home, you won't be disappointed! Showings start Sun 4/10!