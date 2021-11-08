2 story home features 4 bedrooms with 3 full baths in desirable Sutters Mill community of Troutman! Home is on cul-de-sac lot that backs up to woods and has screened porch. Spacious backyard with 6ft privacy fence. The home features 9' ceilings as well as a bedroom and full bath on main level - perfect for guests &/or home office! There are 3 additional bedrooms (including the primary suite),a loft, and laundry room on upper level. Other features include open floor plan with LVP flooring through most of main level living area; tile backsplash in kitchen; pendent lighting over kitchen island and epoxy floors and shelving in garage. Nice community with walking trails and will not disappoint.
4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $357,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Statesville man died Saturday morning when a truck he was riding in struck a tree on U.S. 64 East.
- Updated
A two-car accident sent the occupants of both vehicles to the hospital and closed Sullivan Road for more than an hour Tuesday.
- Updated
A former firefighter and paramedic faces misdemeanor drug charges stemming from a domestic incident, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
Most of the garden at T.C. Harris’ home is showing the signs of fall after what he described as a good year, but in a simple flower bed behind…
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 28-Nov. …
- Updated
RALEIGH — North Iredell accepted the runner-up trophy at the conclusion of Saturday’s match.
- Updated
Part of Iredell County went to the polls on Tuesday as voters in Davidson, Harmony, Love Valley, Mooresville, and the Mooresville Graded Schoo…
The weather will be cool and overcast but it should be a perfect fall day to enjoy the 18th annual Statesville Pumpkin Fest in downtown Statesville.
- Updated
Tuesday was Election Day for some races in Iredell County. Voters in Mooresville were choosing between two men as at-large representative on t…
- Updated
No. 2 seed Statesville kicked off its NCHSAA 3A state playoff journey with a resounding 49-0 win over the No. 31 seed Enka on Friday night.