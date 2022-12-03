4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $335,000

This home feels welcoming and elegant, but at the same time, smart and functional. The foyer leads into a great room that flows into a large open kitchen and dining space. An island provides more workspace and seating! Our short haul leads to a convenient powder, room, a large coat closet, and a flex room. You can use anywhere you need… A home office, extra place space, etc. Upstairs the luxury continues with four large bedrooms, three of which boast walk-in closets. The laundry room is oversize to accommodate your needs and the light field upper hall even boast a small space perfect for a planning desk or reading nook. The owner's bedroom features lots of living area, a huge walk-in closet and a private bath. All appliances included… Electric range, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, and washer & dryer HOME IS TO BE BUILT. Up to 3% closing assistance with use of Preferred Lender.