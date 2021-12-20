4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $330,000

Immaculately Maintained Two Story home in Quiet Non-HOA Neighborhood. 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, on .78 Acre. Grand Entryway, Office/Dining Room on Main, Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Beautiful Counters, Tile Backsplash and Tile Flooring Open to Breakfast Area. Primary Bedroom on Main with Spa Like Master Bath featuring a Walk In Shower, Dual Vanity and Walk In Closet. Oversize Secondary Bedrooms and Bed/Bonus on Upper. Secondary Bathroom with Rainfall Effect Shower Head and Soaking Tub. Large Back Deck Overlooking Fully Fenced Backyard Perfect for Entertaining! Back Yard Features a Large Workshop Perfect for Tinkering or Storage, New Roof on Shed and Flooring in 2021. This home has TONS of Upgrades, Tankless Water Heater, New Roof in 2020, Driveway Expansion in 2021, Fresh Carpet in Primary Bedroom 2020, Plantation Blinds Throughout! This one is a Must See!