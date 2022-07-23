 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $327,490

4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $327,490

A 4 bedroom home offers lots of space and a modern design. As you enter the foyer, the open first floor greets you with a light and airy feeling. The great room flows into the dinette and kitchen area so you never miss a moment with friends or family. Upstairs the bedrooms are oversized and elegant, with even the secondary bedrooms sporting generous closet space. All appliances included Electric Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, and Washer & Dryer. To- Be- Built. Builder gives $7,500 in "flex cash" with use of our preferred lender

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Where exactly is NC setting of ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’?

Where exactly is NC setting of ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’?

Almost four years after it first hit bookshelves, the film adaptation of Delia Owens’ 2018 novel “Where the Crawdads Sing” is debuting on the big screen Friday. Since its release, the “Crawdads” book has captivated readers around the world, spending more than 160 weeks on the New York Times’ best sellers list to-date. Now, moviegoers will flock to theaters to see the people and places of the ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert