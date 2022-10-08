4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $314,990

A 4 Bedroom home offers lots of space and a modern design. As you enter the foyer, the open first floor greets you with a light and airy feeling. The great room flows into th edentate and kitchen area so you can never miss a moment with friends or family. Upstairs the bedrooms are oversized and elegant, with even the secondary bedrooms sporting generous close space. All appliances including the Electric Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator and Washer & Dryer. To Be Built. Builder gives 3% of purchase price in flex cash at closing with use of preferred lender.