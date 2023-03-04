A 4 Bedroom home offers lots of space and a modern design. As you enter the foyer, the open first floor greets you with a light and airy feeling. The great room flows into the kitchen area, so you can never miss a moment with friends or family. Upstairs, the bedrooms are oversized and elegant, with even the secondary bedrooms, sporting generous closet space. When you prefer the outdoors, your own back yard is just the place to be... This home is TO BE BUILT for you! Community is conveniently located half a mile off I77. Builder gives 3% in flex cash at closing with use of preferred lender. Washer and Dryer also included!
4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $314,990
