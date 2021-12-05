Location, Location, Location! Great home situated in the middle of downtown Troutman. Walk to everything the town has to offer. Restaurants, pub, schools, the walking trail and the park to name a few. This home sits on a large corner lot. Back screened porch overlooks fenced in backyard. Extensive landscaping features multiple fruit trees, raised gardens areas and a greenhouse. Beautiful paver patio area in backyard. This house has a lot of potential with large rooms both upstairs and down. Nice sitting room upstairs. Half bath on upper floor could easily be turned into a full bath.
4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $274,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
An ongoing neighborhood dispute led to a shooting in Troutman on Sunday afternoon.
- Updated
The Western Foothills Athletic Conference released all-conference recognition for football Monday, and Statesville’s Zamari Stevenson headline…
- Updated
Two Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputies administered Narcan and used a valve mask to provide rescue breaths to a man who was found uncons…
- Updated
OLIN—For the second time in four days, North Iredell’s boys basketball team tapped into its resolve to fend off South Iredell.
- Updated
Mitchell Community College recently announced the creation of a new scholarship in honor of Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell. The schola…
Troutman will kick off the holiday season Thursday with the Christmas tree lighting at 6 p.m. at Troutman Town Hall, 400 N. Eastway Drive.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 24-Dec. …
For the first time since 2019, the many members under the umbrella of the Iredell County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were able to meet to…
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 18-23. L…
- Updated
The local sheriff said he didn't know why the boy's father bought the gun. Several students from the shooting remain in critical condition, including a 14-year-old on ventilator. Here's the latest.