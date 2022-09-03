4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $2,550

2-story home in the newer neighborhood of Falls Cove at Lake Norman in Troutman! Built in 2019, this home has Entry Hall that takes you to the Office with French Doors, Formal Dining with wainscoting, large and open Great Room with gas log fireplace, Breakfast area, Half Bath and a spacious Kitchen with walk-in Pantry, stainless appliances and island. Upper Level has a large Loft area, Laundry Room with shelving and Washer/Dryer and 3 Bedrooms that share a 2nd Full Bath. The Owner’s Suite has walk-in closet, dual sink vanity, garden tub and a separate shower. You will enjoy a spacious rear stone Patio with built-in gas Grill and a Front Covered Porch. Community amenities include pool and playground! Tenant is responsible for all utilities and the lawn maintenance. Washer/Dryer are provided and the homeowner will not repair/replace if they fail to operate. No Smoking and absolutely No Pets are allowed. This rental can be available one week from an approved application!