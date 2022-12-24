Brand new home ready for you to call home today! Excellent open floorplan! From the moment you walk in the large Foyer you will feel at home! Spacious living room open to the dining room and chef style kitchen. Kitchen showcases beautiful granite counters, modern white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The large island offers an additional informal eating area! Upstairs you will find the spacious Primary Bedroom complete with ensuite bath and large walk-in closet. 3 additional spacious bedrooms, one of which with glass double doors would make an ideal home office or playroom. Easy access to I-77. Pets are conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. Sorry no smoking or vaping allowed in the home or garage. Call today for your private showing!
4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $1,750
