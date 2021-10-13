This custom built home is a must see!!! European Craftsman home on large cul-de-sac lot and just under 5 acres of flat land. Pull into your half moon all paver driveway and walk up to your entry accented in cedar columns. Enter the foyer and you'll feel right at home when you see the hand crafted hand rails and hand scrapped hardwood floors. Two masters bedrooms to choose from. Two laundry rooms, all bedrooms have their own full bathrooms. You also have two bonus rooms. Both master bathrooms come with heated floors and walk in closets. Come inside to your kitchen from your back porch after watching deer walk through your backyard. Or walk in to your kitchen from your screened in porch with built in wood burning fire place. Entry, back porch, and screened in porch ceilings all finished with tongue and groove knotty pine. Kitchen adds an open feel with double steam ovens with warming drawer, induction cooktop and mini fridge in island. Hands free faucets and child proof cabinet doors.
4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $1,250,000
