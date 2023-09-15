A MUST-SEE *** This beautiful lakeview home is located in the serene community of Terrell, North Carolina. With TRUE lake views and a DEEDED BOAT SLIP 100ft +/- away, this residence will impress you from the moment you arrive. Step inside to discover a bright living room with numerous windows, light wood floors, and a beautiful gas fireplace making the room feel bright and still warm and cozy. The kitchen has been updated with new stainless steel appliances including the refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, range, and double oven as well as original granite countertops throughout for easy cleanup after cooking meals for your family and friends! The large wrap-around porch provides plenty of space for entertaining guests during holidays or any other occasion throughout the year! There are 2 primary bedrooms and new carpets in all of the carpeted areas. You will find this well-built home updated and taken care of. We do not expect this home to stay on the market so come and see.