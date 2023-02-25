Recently constructed custom home located in beautiful lakefront community in Terrell. Open floor plan with spacious rooms and plenty of storage. Big back yard perfect for entertaining Close to Shopping, restaurants, public boat launches and easy access to I-77.
4 Bedroom Home in Terrell - $599,995
