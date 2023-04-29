Welcome home to The Hazelwood, a smart floorplan with all the finishing touches that make a new house feel like a home. On the main level of this home are two bedrooms, including the spacious primary suite. The tray ceiling, large closets, and luxury bathroom will leave you feeling a world away from your cares. Two additional bedrooms upstairs and full bath are both well-appointed. Spend more time having fun as this community's HOA includes lawn care and access to outdoor pool. This home is a must see!