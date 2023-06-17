Get ready for summer with this stunning lakefront home! Situated on 1.37 acres, this 5,000 sq.ft. home includes a detached two car garage/workshop. On the main level you will find an open floor plan that features a rock fireplace with gas logs perfect for cool evenings. Step outside to the screened in porch and enjoy the breeze off the lake after a day of water sports. Take your pick of one of the two primary suites which each have access to a deck overlooking the lake, walk in closets and double vanities. There are two additional bedrooms, two full baths and a bonus room upstairs. Move downstairs and you will see how much of an entertainer's home this truly is! There is a wet bar, rec room, office and a full bath. Head outside to the covered patio to spend time in the hot tub. The level yard makes for easy trips from the dock to the house. You have your choice of spaces as you decide where to soak up all of the beautiful lake views. Here's your chance to own a piece of paradise!